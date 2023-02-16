Air Force vs. Boise State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Air Force Falcons (12-13) and Boise State Broncos (13-14) matching up at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 69-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Air Force, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.
Last time out, the Falcons lost 62-56 to Wyoming on Saturday.
Air Force vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Air Force vs. Boise State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Air Force 69, Boise State 55
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- Against the Colorado State Rams on January 28, the Falcons picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-65 home victory.
- Air Force has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 14
- 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 2
- 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 199) on December 4
- 77-63 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on December 29
- 66-59 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on January 19
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons score 64.4 points per game (196th in college basketball) and give up 65.3 (213th in college basketball) for a -22 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Air Force is scoring 65.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (64.4 points per game) is 1.3 PPG lower.
- The Falcons average 69.9 points per game in home games, compared to 61.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- Air Force is ceding 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 63.5.
- On offense, the Falcons have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 64.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
