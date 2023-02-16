Thursday's game between the Air Force Falcons (12-13) and Boise State Broncos (13-14) matching up at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 69-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Air Force, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.

Last time out, the Falcons lost 62-56 to Wyoming on Saturday.

Air Force vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Air Force vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 69, Boise State 55

Air Force Schedule Analysis

Against the Colorado State Rams on January 28, the Falcons picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-65 home victory.

Air Force has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 14

74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 2

63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 199) on December 4

77-63 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on December 29

66-59 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on January 19

Air Force Performance Insights