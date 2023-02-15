John Tonje and Tyson Degenhart are two players to watch on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC) go head to head with the Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) at Moby Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moby Arena

Moby Arena Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1 | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Colorado State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Colorado State defeated the Air Force on Tuesday, 69-53. Its high scorer was Tonje with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Tonje 21 3 1 1 1 2 Isaiah Stevens 20 2 4 1 0 2 Patrick Cartier 7 4 2 1 0 0

Colorado State Players to Watch

Tonje leads the Rams at 5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 13.8 points.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Patrick Cartier is putting up 12.6 points, 1.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

James Moors averages 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)