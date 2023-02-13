The Miami Heat (32-25) host the Denver Nuggets (39-18) after winning eight home games in a row. The Heat are favored by only 1 point in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1)

Nuggets (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 30-25-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 21-33-3 mark from the Heat.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 1-point underdog or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 1 or more (31%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 42.1% of the time this season (24 out of 57). That's less often than Denver and its opponents have (27 out of 57).

The Heat have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-7).

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense Denver is the sixth-ranked team in the league (117.2 points per game). Defensively it is 13th (112.9 points allowed per game).

The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 14th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (39.3%).

Denver attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Denver's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.5% are 2-pointers.

