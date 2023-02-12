How to Watch the Colorado vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (19-5) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Washington Huskies (13-10) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colorado vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score 5.2 more points per game (63.3) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (58.1).
- Washington has a 12-8 record when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.
- When it scores more than 58.1 points, Washington is 10-1.
- The 70.3 points per game the Buffaloes score are 10.3 more points than the Huskies allow (60).
- Colorado is 19-1 when scoring more than 60 points.
- Colorado's record is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 63.3 points.
- This year the Buffaloes are shooting 42.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Huskies give up.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/3/2023
|@ Oregon
|W 63-53
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 67-48
|Gill Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|Washington State
|W 71-68
|CU Events Center
|2/12/2023
|Washington
|-
|CU Events Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
