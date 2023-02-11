Colorado State vs. Fresno State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Colorado State Rams (16-8) versus the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-18) at Save Mart Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 11.
In their last game on Thursday, the Rams earned a 59-57 victory over San Jose State.
Colorado State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
Colorado State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 70, Fresno State 66
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- On November 8, the Rams captured their signature win of the season, an 82-62 victory over the BYU Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 7
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on February 4
- 79-51 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 25
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 144) on November 11
- 84-67 at home over Nevada (No. 158) on January 19
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and giving up 64.6 per outing, 191st in college basketball) and have a +270 scoring differential.
- Colorado State scores fewer points in conference action (72.8 per game) than overall (75.8).
- The Rams are putting up more points at home (76.4 per game) than away (74.8).
- At home Colorado State is giving up 61.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than it is away (70.5).
- While the Rams are putting up 75.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 69.5 points per contest.
