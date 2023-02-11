Air Force vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Wyoming Cowgirls (16-8) versus the Air Force Falcons (12-12) at Arena-Auditorium has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wyoming, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on February 11.
The Falcons head into this matchup on the heels of a 98-57 loss to UNLV on Saturday.
Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Air Force vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wyoming 64, Air Force 60
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons defeated the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Colorado State Rams, 67-65, on January 28, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 2
- 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 14
- 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 199) on December 4
- 77-63 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on December 29
- 66-59 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons score 64.8 points per game (188th in college basketball) and concede 65.5 (220th in college basketball) for a -16 scoring differential overall.
- In conference play, Air Force is scoring more points (66.5 per game) than it is overall (64.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Falcons are scoring 7.8 more points per game at home (69.9) than on the road (62.1).
- At home Air Force is allowing 65.9 points per game, 2.3 more than it is on the road (63.6).
- The Falcons are posting 66.3 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.5 more than their average for the season (64.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.