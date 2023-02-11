Saturday's game that pits the Wyoming Cowgirls (16-8) versus the Air Force Falcons (12-12) at Arena-Auditorium has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wyoming, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on February 11.

The Falcons head into this matchup on the heels of a 98-57 loss to UNLV on Saturday.

Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Air Force vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 64, Air Force 60

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons defeated the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Colorado State Rams, 67-65, on January 28, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 192) on February 2

71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 14

63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 199) on December 4

77-63 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on December 29

66-59 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on January 19

Air Force Performance Insights