The Washington State Cougars (16-7) will look to build on a six-game road winning streak when visiting the Colorado Buffaloes (18-5) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up an average of 68.6 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Washington State is 14-3 when allowing fewer than 70.3 points.
  • Washington State has put together a 16-3 record in games it scores more than 57.7 points.
  • The 70.3 points per game the Buffaloes put up are 8.9 more points than the Cougars give up (61.4).
  • Colorado is 18-1 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
  • Colorado's record is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • The Buffaloes shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.
  • The Cougars make 40.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 USC L 71-54 CU Events Center
2/3/2023 @ Oregon W 63-53 Matthew Knight Arena
2/5/2023 @ Oregon State W 67-48 Gill Coliseum
2/10/2023 Washington State - CU Events Center
2/12/2023 Washington - CU Events Center
2/17/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

