Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Northern Colorado Bears (11-12) and the Portland State Vikings (10-11) clashing at Pamplin Sports Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-56 victory for heavily favored Northern Colorado according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Bears are coming off of a 73-60 victory against Weber State in their last outing on Monday.
Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 71, Portland State 56
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Bears picked up their signature win of the season on December 2, when they grabbed a 72-65 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 102-91 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 29
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 196) on January 21
- 67-39 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 29
- 73-60 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 6
- 67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on December 16
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears score 63 points per game (220th in college basketball) and allow 63.7 (161st in college basketball) for a -16 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Northern Colorado is averaging fewer points (56.4 per game) than it is overall (63) in 2022-23.
- At home the Bears are putting up 67 points per game, 8.5 more than they are averaging away (58.5).
- Northern Colorado is giving up fewer points at home (63.6 per game) than away (63.7).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Bears are averaging 56.8 points per contest, 6.2 fewer points than their season average (63).
