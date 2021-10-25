Fountain logistics company wants to add to their team

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Windigo Logistics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Windigo Logistics, visit windigous.com/careers

Windigo Logistics in Fountain is now hiring for a number of positions. Not all of their jobs require prior knowledge of warehousing. In fact, starting off as a case selector, they will train you in all the skills necessary to succeed. Also consider that Windigo offers extremely competitive, premium benefits to their employees.

Greg Heying, the company’s CEO and founder says, “Windigo Logistics is a food distribution company that exists for two reasons: First, Windigo has one customer, The Kroger Company, and the operational objective is simple. Provide great service to our customer stores in the most efficient way possible. Second, Windigo plans to fulfill its purpose while treating all Windigo employees with fairness and respect. Windigo Logistics has a corporate staff of six people and we plan to be heavily engaged with our on-site staff led by long term industry veteran, Sam Brown, who is our Executive Vice President of Distribution.”

“We will work hard to achieve those straightforward goals and will avoid bureaucracy whenever possible. Purposely, we don’t need lofty language nor a top heavy organization to state our goals and to achieve them.”

You can find out more about the positions that Windigo has available by visiting windigous.com/careers