Celebrating 100 years of service

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of United Way of Pueblo County. It has been a remarkable century of uniting people, uniting resources, uniting ideas, and uniting the community to create a better place to live and thrive.

This is a time for retrospect on the substantial impact their organization has made the last 100 years, thanks to the support of their many donors, volunteers, and community partners. While looking back on past achievements, they are planning and creating a legacy for the next 100 years.

The crown jewel to this year’s celebrations will be marked by a Centennial Gala on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the CSU-Pueblo Occhiato Student Center Ballroom, presented by XCel Energy. This memorable evening will include a special Diamond Celebration Auction, and the money raised will help aide those most in need during times of crisis, improve outcomes for youth success, empower families with opportunities for economic mobility, and bolster the impact and development of their local nonprofit sector.

Celebrate the 100 years of impact their organization has made and will make for centuries to come.

Visit their site to purchase tickets and sponsorships: https://www.pueblounitedway.org/