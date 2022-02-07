Tek Experts is seeking engineers to fill open tech positions in the area

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tek Experts and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tek Experts, visit careers.tek-experts.com.

Leading global technical support company Tek Experts is seeking talent in the Colorado Springs area who are interested in growing a career in I.T. We are looking to fill openings from entry-level Technical Support Engineer roles to highly technical roles in Cloud platform technology and more.

Qualifying candidates will have outstanding customer service skills and some general experience communicating and dealing with people in the work environment. Technical experience is welcome, but not required. We’ll train the right people! Knowledge of Microsoft products is a plus. Ideal candidates will be creative, adaptable and have strong problem-solving skills.

Part of being human is our desire to reach our full potential, to progress in our careers and in life. At Tek Experts, we care about both. You get the opportunity to work with the biggest names in technology, to learn and gain valuable experience. You are part of a global team that cares about each other and about making a difference. Interested candidates should click here for more information.