On-the-Spot Interviews & Offers at Tech Hiring Event

Sponsored - Leading global technical support company Tek Experts is hosting a hiring event at their office at 6860 Campus Drive, Suite 300, in Colorado Springs on Thursday, August 11th from 2:30 – 6:30pm.

The company is seeking talent in the Colorado Springs area interested in growing their tech career. Positions are available for both customer service and technical support engineer roles, and no technical experience is required to attend or apply. The company is committed to training the right people and developing their careers, including helping employees obtain technical certifications.

Candidates can apply and interview onsite at the event, and if the role is a good fit, they will receive a job offer on the spot. Interested job seekers can also view roles online and pre-apply at careers.tek-experts.com, and then interview at the hiring event.

Tek Experts representatives will be on hand to explain and interview for multiple career paths, including Cloud software support, billing & subscriptions, critical situation management, and more. The team can also answer questions about benefits and growth opportunities.

Interested attendees can email jobsus@tek-experts.com for more information.