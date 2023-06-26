An evant showcasing the culinary diversity of the Pikes Peak region

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Taste of Pikes Peak and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Taste of Pikes Peak, visit TasteOfPikesPeak.com

In its 26th year, Taste of Pikes Peak brings together restaurants, beverage and industry suppliers to promote the Pikes Peak Region’s food and beverage scene. At the same time, it also offers an opportunity to raise funds to support Colorado Restaurant Association - Pikes Peak Chapter and ProStart programs in regional high schools. New for 2023 is a brand new event format which will be held on the evening of Thursday, July 27 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This year’s event features tastes from more than 60 local restaurants, breweries and distilleries with a concert from the Colorado Springs favorites, the SofaKillers.

Colorado Restaurant Association - Pikes Peak Chapter (CRA) was founded in 1933 and is the leading trade organization for the state’s foodservice industry. Colorado’s restaurant industry is a driving force of the state’s economy. Their sole purpose is to protect restaurant businesses and to help them thrive. The CRA is run by restaurateurs, for restaurants.

For more information on the event, visit TasteOfPikesPeak.com and be sure to watch this 11 Connects video for details.