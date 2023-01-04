Annual Juneteenth celebration preparations have begun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival, visit https://www.csjuneteenthfestival.com/get-involved.

Organizers have begun gearing up for the 2023, 3rd Annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival. This year’s festival will be held June 16-18 at America The Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs. This is great opportunity to play a key role in bringing this event to the community by signing up to be a sponsor, volunteer or a participant in the festival.

The organizers are offering an early bird special to all interested vendors until February 28th if their deposit is paid by March 1st. Please click on this WEB LINK to find out how you can be a part of this yearly community celebration as a vendor, volunteer, sponsor or contributor by simply making a donation.