An interactive Christmas exhibit for children opens this week

Now through December 31st, Buell Childrens Museum in Pueblo will host an exhibit featuring several Christmas-themed activities.

Lights, Camera, Christmas will teach children how to produce their own picture book using photographs they take on their phones. They will be taught how to create a storyboard using various scenes including establishing, long, mid, and close up shots.

Once participants email their pictures for printing they will head upstairs to the art room and paste the pictures into a pre-made booklet. They can then decorate it to their heart’s desire and take it with them when they are finished visiting the exhibit. Other activities and attractions will also take place and promises to keep kids of all ages occupied for hours on end.

The Buell Children’s Museum is a 12,000 square-foot, two-level facility that offers innovative, hands-on exhibits where children can spend time exploring STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math). The Buell Children’s Museum has been voted the “Best Museum in Pueblo” for its innovative exhibits for over a decade.

