The Salvation Army intends to raise $22k today with KKTV 11 viewer support

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Salvation Army and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Salvation Army, visit TSACS.org

Help The Salvation Army reach their goal of $22k In A Day by donating today. 100% of the donations stay in Colorado Springs, so you can be sure your contribution will be assisting someone in the local region who needs a little extra help. KKTV 11 will have several live broadcast throughout the day with interviews, status updates and stories of benefits that your donations provide. Tune in at 9a, 12p and 4p for this live coverage and donate at the page listed below.