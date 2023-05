United Way of Pueblo’s 18th annual Flavor of Pueblo event is set for this Thursday

United Way of Pueblo’s 18th annual Flavor of Pueblo event is set for this Thursday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pueblo United Way and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pueblo United Way, visit www.pueblounitedway.org/flavor

United Way of Pueblo’s 18th annual Flavor of Pueblo event is set for this Thursday evening with a whole host of culinary delights to highlight southern Colorado foods. For more information about what to expect and how to attend, watch this 11 Connects segment!