Why Now is the Perfect Time to Land a New Rewarding Career

Why Now is the Perfect Time to Land a New Rewarding Career

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pueblo Economic Development Corporation] and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pueblo Economic Development Corporation, visit pedco.org

PEDCO, the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation and One Pueblo Team joined forces to host their Career Exploration Event.

It’s Tuesday October 26th from 10am-4pm at the Student Center at Pueblo Community College.

More than 50 local employers are expected on site to educate you about their company, many holding on the spot interviews. Some companies are even hiring at Tuesday’s event.

PCC, CSU-Pueblo and the Workforce Center will have representatives to advise for academic, skills training and scholarship opportunities.

Kids are welcome as PCC will provide arts and crafts to keep them busy while you engage in employer discussions.

Check out www.pedco.org/workforce for an evolving list of participating employers and resources.

*Masks are required