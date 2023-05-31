Support the Pueblo community and have fun doing it

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pueblo Downtown Association and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pueblo Downtown Association, visit pueblodowntown.com

A free event to help kick-off the summer and support the Pueblo community is taking place this weekend! The Pueblo Downtown Association is hosting the 3rd Annual Pueblo Levee walk this Saturday, June 10th from 7-11am. Walk or run the route along the Arkansas river, enjoy Zumba, murals, food trucks or one of the water stations for cooling off.

Attendees can start at the Midtown Shopping Center where there will be food trucks, or take the free shuttle to the Levee from the Arkansas River Trail access point. Either way, it will be a great day for the Levee loop and your support will help future beautification, business promotion and activities for the town of Pueblo.

For more information on the Pueblo Downtown Association’s 3rd Annual Pueblo Levee Walk, visit their website at pueblodowntown.com