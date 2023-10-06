Fundraising event in Pueblo that helps celebrate the fall season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pueblo Diversified Industries and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pueblo Diversified Industries, visit https://pdipueblo.org/.

Get ready to celebrate the vibrant autumn season with Pueblo Diversified Industries (PDI) Harvest Fest 2023 Fundraising Event! Join PDI and the Pueblo Community for a day of fun featuring a thrilling 5k run and a leisurely 1 mile walk! For more details on the event, watch this 11 Connects video.