ProRodeo Hall of Fame to feature baseball legend Goose Gossage for Children’s Educational Programming fundraiser

ProRodeo Hall of Fame will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit their Children’s Educational Programming, by having an evening of discussion with Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and Colorado Springs native, Rich “Goose” Gossage. “An Evening with Goose” will feature storytelling, an opportunity for Q&A and conversation with this record setting baseball legend.

Raised in Colorado, Gossage has a strong love for the western lifestyle, especially the sport of rodeo. “I know a lot of the guys in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, and I have a huge respect for them and what they do for a living,” stated Gossage. “I’m glad my family and I didn’t have to depend on me riding bulls or team roping or bulldogging for us to live! The rodeo athletes are some of the most underrated in terms of athletics and toughness. They earn every penny they win and they don’t have guaranteed money, they have to win to eat,” he added.

“We are excited to bring these two sports together for an evening of stories and fun,” said Kent Sturman, Director of the Hall of Fame. “Colorado Springs is a huge sports town and is the headquarters for several major sports organizations. What better way to support the Hall than to have sports fans of all types spend an evening together enjoying their passions.”

The evening will feature a dinner, live auction, stories from Goose about his baseball career, and a Q&A session with Goose. Guests will also be able to tour the Hall of Fame offering them an opportunity to learn about two of America’s favorite sports – baseball and rodeo.

