If you are one of several million Americans without an active library card, then you are in luck! September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the folks at PPLD want to help get you signed up.

“Having your library card is the coolest card to have in your pocket, in your purse, or even on your keychain,” said Melody Alvarez with PPLD. “And so we want everyone in El Paso County to have a library card, but especially 12 and under children.”

Alvarez says there are many benefits to having a library card, including free books and valuable life skills. But the best part about this month is that children under 12 who sign up for a card can get a free gift card for Raising Canes and a button!

But the benefits don’t stop at free food. Alvarez says there are many programs designed by PPLD to help emerging readers.

“We have a lot of early literacy programs for five and under,” Alvarez said. “And that is really encouraging reading, singing, and talking and playing and writing with your child. But as well as our STEM and make and tween programs. We have a lot to offer up PPLD.”

So, if you want to sign up for a library card, travel to one of the 16 library locations or head to PPLD.org for more.