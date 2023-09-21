13th Annual Small Business Cybersecurity Summit to be held in Colorado Springs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/summit.

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is hosting their 13th Annual Small Business Cybersecurity Summit on October 16th. This day-long event will provide attendees with all of the latest cybersecurity information they need to keep their businesses safe from current threats.

The event includes breakfast, lunch with an expert keynote speaker, multiple breakout training sessions and plenty of networking opportunities.

The day will end with a happy hour with complimentary food and a drink ticket. This seminar will teach the fundamentals of protecting your assets, provide tips and tricks of the industry, and provide demo’s of an original Atari & Nintendo. Spanish and English interpreters will be available for most sessions.

Register to attend at this link: pikespeaksbdc.org/summit