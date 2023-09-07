Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center presenting a comprehensive course for business owners

Sponsored - The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is presenting LEADING EDGE; a course for business owners. This program offers the entire concept to growth stage with desire-focused education and planning, accountability, networking, and the tools to build a strategic business plan.

The LEADING EDGE™ Course: Strategic Planning for Entrepreneurs is a 9-week business development course for current business owners (or startups who are moving from idea stage to implementation). The program is a combination of in-classroom sessions, interactive learning exercises and conversations with subject experts. Not only will you write the majority of your strategic business plan, you will also learn best practices and money-saving tips from your fellow entrepreneurs.

Leading the course is facilitator Mark Bittle, who has built seven-figure businesses in the real estate and financial industries. His expertise, combined with that of the weekly guest speakers, will help you get to your goals faster as they share what has worked for them. As you develop your business plan, you will also prepare a presentation to pitch to lenders, investors and/or potential clients. You will develop tools to attract customers, gain exposure and become financially efficient. At the end of the course, you will have the foundation of a business plan, media kit, operations plan, sales strategy, customer acquisition plan, and financial analysis. This is a fast-paced course for the ambitious business owner who wants to get to their goals faster.

For a complete course outline and what to expect, visit the website at pikespeaksbdc.org/leadingedge and register today!