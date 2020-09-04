Six Ways the Library Can Help With At-Home Education

Sponsored - It’s back to school season, but this year it’s different. And it certainly feels strange.

We still see school supplies in stores, but now we see them over the brim of a mask. It feels a bit more scary than exciting.

Teachers are faced with such difficulty as they prepare for a strange, scary, and unpredictable school year. Parents and guardians are, too, as they weigh their professional commitments and schedules with the health and safety of their beloved students.

Many parents are considering at-home education, perhaps for the first time. If that’s the route you take, fortunately, you can get access to everything you need for free.

All you need is your library.

Pikes Peak Library District is committed to providing the resources you need for academic success. PPLD has an incredible collection of tools to help parents navigate the task, whether you’re a first-timer or a homeschooling regular. They are great options for all students, even if you’re not homeschooling your child.

This is in addition to everything you can get for free with a PPLD library card, including access to virtual yoga classes, online language-learning software, Ancestry.com and other genealogy resources, streaming music and movies, and more. Get started at ppld.org/MyLibrary.

All of the information below on enhancing your child’s education this fall is available to you for free:

Lesson Plans

One of the first thoughts for new homeschooling parents certainly must be, how on earth do I decide what to teach my children? PPLD can help.

Find a collection of thirteen different places you can access lesson plans, worksheets, teaching tips, calendars, and more online -- all for free and organized by grade level. Visit ppld.org/homeschool-hub, click on resources, then look for “Lesson Plans” under “Academics.”

Access to Local Homeschool Enrichment Programs

Looking for help on your journey? Look into local enrichment programs! Gain access to classes on specific subjects, which often include other activities. PPLD has a collection of local enrichment programs for you to peruse. Visit ppld.org/homeschool-hub, click on resources, then look for “Local Enrichment Programs” under “Academics.”

Information about Homeschooling in Colorado

Education is, of course, critically important, and it’s vital to get at-home education right. PPLD has information about Colorado homeschool law, resources on best practices, where to find supplies and support, and more. Visit ppld.org/homeschool-hub, click on resources, then scroll down to “Basics.”

Library Programs for Homeschoolers

PPLD offers virtual programs that are fun and exciting ways to learn and meet other homeschooling families! Visit the library’s online calendar and type “homeschool” into the search bar to find programs: ppld.librarymarket.com.

There are also Library programs not specifically designed for homeschooling, which can still add value to your student’s education. Check out the full calendar of events to take advantage of them all!

Parent Support Groups

At-home education is a big undertaking, and support can make it easier. Visit ppld.org/homeschool-hub and click on resources, then scroll down to “Support.” You’ll find links to blogs, local support groups, state and national resources, and more.

Free One-on-One Help

If all of the above feels overwhelming, that’s where Library staff comes in. Connect with a staff member to ask questions about any of the above, or to get help deciding where to start: ppld.org/ask.