September is library card sign-up month at PPLD

I vividly remember signing up for my first library card as a child. Suddenly, I could check out my own Garfield comic books. I felt more responsible for the books I borrowed, resolving to keep them safer than ever. It was exciting; I felt like I had been entrusted with the most valuable thing a kid could own. My children’s card only let me check out up to three books at a time, but I felt infinitely powerful knowing that my parents and the librarians trusted me. I stuck that card right in my mostly empty wallet next to my novelty Lego membership card and dad’s business card.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and it is a perfect time to sign up for a library card with Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD). PPLD is running a special promotion throughout September where anyone signing up for a new library card is entered for a chance to win a $200 SCHEELS gift card (PPLD employees and their immediate family are not eligible). There will be one gift card drawing for adults aged 18 and up, and a second drawing for children and teens under age 18. Children will also receive a commemorative pin and a coupon for a children’s ice cream cone and Ferris wheel ride for the whole family at SCHEELS (while supplies last).

For many children, having a library card inspires a sense of pride and responsibility, and fosters a lifelong curiosity for reading and learning. It connects them with a world of resources, including homework help, learning resources, robotics kits, toys for very young children, and more. They also have access to fiction and nonfiction books and movies to spark their imagination, build reading skills, and help them explore their interests.

Young professionals and small business owners with a library card have access to useful resources like professional recording and video studios, meeting spaces, and small business databases and resources. They can use Library makerspace equipment to customize merchandise with laser engravers and 3D printers or use high quality cameras and Adobe programs to create inexpensive advertisements.

I use my own library card to save money on entertainment and productivity. No matter what my week looks like, there are always novels and manga from the library in my bag, and eAudiobooks downloaded on my phone for commutes and chores. My work hours are filled with no-cost music streaming through Freegal, and I have my eye on a few games I’d like to try before I buy them. I use LinkedIn Learning to learn a wide range of skills for work and personal creative projects, and I tap into the many databases for research. There’s so much more that I haven’t explored yet like language learning, genealogy resources, and eMagazines.

If you or someone in your life needs to sign up for a library card, take advantage of this month’s special promotion. Signing up is easy. Stop by your nearest Library location with a photo ID that shows your current address, or bring proof of address like a utility bill if your current address is not on your ID. You can also sign up online at ppld.org/library-cards. We hope to see you soon!

Carla Bamesberger is the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Pikes Peak Library District. When she’s not reading and touting all that the district offers, this Coloradoan enjoys spending time with her husband and pets, biking, crafting, and gaming. She can be reached at cbamesberger@ppld.org or by calling (719) 531-6333, x6259.