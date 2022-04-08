Pikes Peak Library District takes you beyond books

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pikes Peak Library District and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pikes Peak Library District , visit https://ppld.org/culturepass.

When you hear “library,” the first thing most people think of is books. Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) offers a lot of books, but we also offer so much more. Instead of just reading about space, you can explore space. Instead of just learning about history, you can be surrounded by it. With the Pikes Peak Culture Pass we can take our patrons beyond books to increase opportunities for hands-on cultural learning.

Shortly after the initial launch of PPLD’s Pikes Peak Culture Pass in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses all over El Paso County, including every Library location. Now, two years later, the Library District is back to providing exceptional in-person programs, services, and resources, in addition to all that’s available digitally. Our partner museums and cultural institutions are safely open once again, bringing educational experiences to the community. Despite the closures, the Culture Pass has seen more than 900 reservations to date.

PPLD currently partners with the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, The Money Museum, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, Space Foundation Discovery Center, and the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. This year we have added more partners for the Culture Pass, including Glen Eyrie, which offers historical walking tours of the castle with stories of General Palmer and Colorado Springs history; Pikes Peak Children’s Museum, which provide hands-on educational activities that spark creativity through purposeful play for children and their grown-ups; and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, with its world-class wildlife displays and interactive exhibits.

By collaborating with these local organizations, PPLD can provide free admission passes for digital checkout, similar to how you check out an eBook or other electronic resource. Patrons who are 12 years old and older with a valid PPLD library card can make a reservation online up to 30 days in advance. Printed confirmation will serve as your entry ticket, valid on the date requested. The number of people admitted per pass varies by location. (Find out more at ppld.org/culturepass.)

Patrons can experience a variety of traveling and ever-changing exhibitions at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. The Money Museum offers a fascinating look at the history and art of money as well as one of the most complete U.S. gold coin collections ever assembled.

Discover the rodeo’s impact on Western American culture and tour the Hall of Champions at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum. Try your hand at gold mining at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, which offers a unique look at the importance and controversies surrounding mining and industry.

Adults and children alike can explore exciting context of space exploration with a focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) at the Space Foundation Discovery Center, the region’s only dedicated space, science and technology center and museum. Or, plan to visit Rock Ledge Ranch Historical Site during the Summer Living History Program from June to August.

We continue to explore additional partnerships so PPLD can provide even more opportunities for community connection, taking patrons beyond books to offer numerous unique and non-traditional items and experiences. As people become eager to get out and explore the Pikes Peak region again, all you need is a Library card to start visiting local museums and attractions at no additional cost to you.

Elyse Jones is the Community Partnership Coordinator for Pikes Peak Library District. She enjoys exploring all that the Pikes Peak region has to offer with her husband and son. She also currently serves as president of the Pikes Peak Chapter of Public Relations Society of American (PRSA).