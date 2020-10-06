Free Homework Help!

Sponsored - In today’s learning environment, students must rely on more than just their teachers to learn the material necessary to complete assignments.

The Pikes Peak Library offers free resources to aid parents and students with homework and tutoring. They offer expert tutors in core subjects…free!

Tutors are available daily from 2p-11p for K-Adult.

Math

Science

Social Studies

English

Writing assistance

Reading assistance

They have also created guides for most common subjects from Animals to World Wars. These subject guides are mini-websites that offer resources and library services on a specific topic or subject. The Pikes Peak Library also offers additional resources and recommended websites.

For more information on available services go to https://research.ppld.org/c.php?g=889636&p=6411624.

In addition to Homework Help and Tutoring, you will find: