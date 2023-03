Bringing new jobs to the Pueblo community is their mission

Bringing new jobs to the Pueblo community is their mission

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of PEDCO and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PEDCO, visit https://www.pedco.org/

One organization’s mission is to bring jobs to the Pueblo community and promote the advantages of working there. Watch our latest 11 Connects segment for more information on how they accomplish this.