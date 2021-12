Addressing the various needs of assisted living residents is a priority

Addressing the various needs of assisted living residents is a priority

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Melody Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Melody Living, visit www.melodylivingcos.com.

Addressing the various needs of our residents is our purpose. To see some of examples of the assistance we provide, watch this 11 Connects video.