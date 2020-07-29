How Clean Is The Air In Your Home or Business?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lohmiller and Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lohmiller and Company, visit https://www.lohmillercompany.com/cleanindoorair/.

Global Plasma Solutions, also known as GPS, is an industry leader in indoor air quality products. With over 50 patents and 250,000 installations worldwide, GPS is truly the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) revolutIONIZER.

GPS’ technology is the only indoor air quality solution that delivers clean indoor air that is safe and healthy without producing ozone or other harmful by-products. It is the safest option for your family, employees, and customers.

Installed in your home’s existing heating and cooling system, GPS will provide continuous fresh, clean air. It is auto-cleaning, which means no maintenance. Have it installed and don’t think about it again.

GPS indoor air quality products require a simple installation completed by a licensed HVAC technician.

GPS can be added to any existing HVAC system in any type of building. With its environmentally friendly cleaning process, commercial buildings will significantly reduce the amount of outside air required to operate, which can result in up to 30% energy savings.

Lohmiller & Company is the exclusive distributor of GPS in Colorado. To learn more about GPS and its’ value for your home and/or commercial buildings, complete the information request form below. We will connect you to one of our licensed dealers.

GPS in the News

How Does GPS Work?

GPS uses Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) technology to safely clean the air inside commercial and residential buildings. This patented technology uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field filled with a high concentration of + and – ions. As these ions travel with the air stream they attach to particles, pathogens and gases. The ions help to agglomerate fine sub-micron particles, making them filterable. The ions kill pathogens by robbing them of life-sustaining hydrogen. The ions breakdown harmful VOCs into harmless compounds like Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, and Water. The ions produced travel within the air stream into the occupied spaces, cleaning the air everywhere the ions travel, even in spaces unseen.

What Does GPS do to Improve Indoor Air Quality?

Depending on the application, GPS delivers improvements to the quality of a building or home’s indoor air through P.O.P.E. Particles Reduced, Odors Neutralized, Pathogens Killed, and Energy Saved.

Particle Reduction – Clean Air

GPS NPBI Technology reduces airborne particles such as dust, pet dander, and pollen. The ions attach to the airborne particles. The particles are subsequently attracted to one another, effectively increasing their mass and size. The air filtration system easily captures the larger particles, increasing the capture efficiency of your HVAC system.

Odor Reduction – No More Smells!

During the GPS cleaning process chemical, pet, cooking, and other odors are broken down into basic harmless compounds, leaving the indoor air fresh smelling and free of odor causing VOCs.

Pathogen Reduction – Safe air!

During the GPS cleaning process the NPBI technology attacks and kills viruses, mold spores and bacteria. The ions steal away hydrogen from the pathogens, leaving them to die, and leaving you with clean and healthy indoor air.

Energy Savings – Environmentally focused!

GPS’ environmentally friendly cleaning process allows commercial buildings to significantly reduce the amount of outdoor air required to operate. This equates to a safer, more comfortable environment that requires up to 30% less energy to condition.

Where Should GPS be Used?

EVERYWHERE! With the proven ability to quickly remove viruses from indoor air, every homeowner and business owner needs to add GPS to their current HVAC system. GPS can be installed in any system in any type of building.