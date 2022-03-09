Apply Today to Join the KKTV Channel 11 Team

Have you ever wanted to work in sales or marketing? There’s some great opportunities available NOW at KKTV Channel 11 in beautiful Colorado Springs!

Apply today to become a Multi-Media Marketing Executive or a Digital Sales Manager at KKTV.

Multi-Media Marketing Executive

KKTV is growing and is now in search of a high-energy person with a professional appearance, positive attitude and hungry to increase their personal income. Excellent communication skills and a passion to help local businesses grow are a must.

KKTV is looking for positive people who are interested in becoming all-star advertising account executives. Applicants should enjoy working in a fun culture that offers a professional environment with excellent opportunities to grow their own personal income.

We offer a flexible work schedule, extensive sales and marketing training and some of the best advertising products to sell on the market.

If you have common sense and a sense of humor, you move to the front of the line.

Digital Sales Manager

KKTV is looking for an all-star sales manager to help lead our incredible local sales team. The Digital Sales Manager is responsible for helping to lead the team to exceed quarterly and annual revenue goals.

The Digital Sales Manager will act as the point person for all communication with Gray Digital Media to the KKTV sales staff. Excellent communication skills and a passion to help local businesses grow are a must.

Apply today!

Wake up in the most beautiful news market in the country where we experience an average of 300 days of sunshine, Colorado Springs! KKTV is the leading CBS broadcast television station in Southern Colorado, delivering news across broadcast, digital and our OTT platforms.

Come work for one of the best teams in the country in one of the most amazing places!

Check out more about KKTV Channel 11 on our website.