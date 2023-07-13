Help end domestic violence while participating in a fun event

(AndriiKoval - stock.adobe.com)

Raising awareness of an ever-present issue in the Colorado Springs community, one southern Colorado organization will hold a fundraiser to help those affected. The Race Against Violence 5K will be held August 26th in Panorama Park and is hosted by the non-profit organization Kingdom Builders Family Life Center. Your $50 entry fee will not only assist those impacted by domestic violence, but will include merchandise commemorating the event that you can take with you!

Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center (KBFLC) was founded in 2013 in Colorado Springs by Ms. Lisa Jenkins, a long-term victim advocate and case manager, and a survivor of domestic abuse. The organization’s mission is committed to changing the narrative of underserved individuals, families and youth who have been impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. KBFLC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the IRS and the State of Colorado.

Ms. Jenkins, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of KBFLC, founded the organization in response to her own abusive marriage and the challenges she faced as a single mother and domestic violence survivor once she left her first marriage. Through first-hand experience, she recognized gaps in services and the difficulty of navigating the system without an experienced advocate. Professionally, Ms. Jenkins has 25 years of experience working with high-risk youth, domestic violence survivors, and their families. Most recently she worked as a Victim Advocate at Ft. Carson Army Base for the past five years, until she retired in August 2018 to work full-time at KBFLC. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Work, a master’s degree in Education, and has numerous certifications and trainings in violence prevention, victims’ advocacy, and trauma-informed care.

On event day, there will also be activities for children such as free face painting and a bounce house. Attendees will also have an opportunity to receive educational resources. Speakers will talk about domestic violence and survivors will give testimonies of their experiences. The goal is to bring together the community to talk about family violence and the impact that it has on the community and the need to find a solution to create an environment free of domestic or interpersonal violence. A community that has vibrant individuals and families who are resilient and have a sense of belonging, acceptance and connectedness to self, family, the community, and society.

For more information on the event or the KBFLC organization, visit their website at KBFLC.com.