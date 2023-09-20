A conference that opens dialogue about domestic violence

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kingdom Builders Family Life Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, visit kbflc.org/events.

One organization is passionate about changing the narrative surrounding domestic violence, and breaking the cycle. Sign up for their Domestic Violence Conference October 12th & 13th, featuring speaker Lisa E. Jenkins.

Lisa is the founder and CEO of Kingdom Builder’s Family Life Center and uses her life experiences to deliver powerful messages of struggle, strength, courage, and triumph. Whether you are a victim, or someone who just wants to learn more about building a safer future for all, everyone is invited to this event that will feature unique perspectives.

Domestic violence is a subject that affects individuals, families, and communities across the globe. This conference brings together experts, survivors, activists and professionals that will help address this critical issue. Register today to secure your place in this limited-space event, at kbflc.org/events and learn best practices that help empower you to help stop a growing issue.