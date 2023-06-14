Juneteenth community celebration scheduled for this weekend

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Juneteenth Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Juneteenth Festival, visit CSJuneteenthFestival.com.

The Colorado Springs community is invited out to the 3rd annual Juneteenth Festival at America the Beautiful Park. This free 3-day event is packed with exciting activities and entertainment for everyone. June 16th-18th will see the park’s most significant celebration of inclusion, bringing people together from every background for a time of celebration, music and family fun. For more information and a full schedule of events and opportunities, visit their website here.