Is it time for new flooring?

Is it time for new flooring?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of IQ Floors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about IQ Floors, visit https://iqfloors.com/.

You have been spending more time at home and that can mean a lot more traffic for your floors.

IQ Floors is now stocking their waterproof carpet and it’s a game changer for spills and pet accidents alike. Call them now for an appointment and discover all of the options they have to offer.

Treat yourself to new carpeting and freshen up your house.