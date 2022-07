The flooring you choose for your home could be affecting your allergies

The flooring you choose for your home could be affecting your allergies

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of IQ Floors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about IQ Floors, visit https://iqfloors.com.

The type of flooring in you home and cleaning it properly, can reduce allergy flare-ups. This 11 Connects video will give you tips to help.