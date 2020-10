Floor coverings can be pet friendly if you make the right choices

Floor coverings can be pet friendly if you make the right choices

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of IQ Floors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about IQ Floors, visit https://iqfloors.com/

Pet safety as well as pet accidents are all things to consider when choosing your floor coverings. See what the latest choices are and how they can benefit the pet friendly home.