What Makes Depression So Common Among Seniors?

Sponsored - Depression in seniors is easy to overlook, and some seniors may not even recognize the signs of depression when they experience it. Instead, they may say they lack energy or motivation to do things. Physical complaints that don’t have obvious causes are also common signs of depression in seniors. Knowing why seniors get depressed gives family caregivers insight into ways they can elevate their aging loved ones’ mood.

Health Concerns

Physical health problems are often linked to diminished mental health. Seniors sometimes experience emotional difficulties after receiving undesirable health diagnoses. Some older adults may feel like giving up in the face of chronic diseases or conditions that require them to change parts of their lives they like. Depression can also occur due to chronic pain and the loss of abilities. Surround your loved one with support after a health diagnosis and continue to observe his or her progress to see if he or she needs help figuring out how to manage it.

Isolation

Loneliness is a big concern for seniors that goes far beyond just feeling bored. Seniors who are isolated have no one to bounce their thoughts off of, and they may begin to feel as though no one cares. Companionship for seniors is only a phone call away. When friends and family cannot be there enough, your loved one may benefit from having a professional caregiver stop by for regular visits.

In-home care agencies can be a great boon to seniors. With the help of professional caregivers, your aging loved one can lead a happier and healthier life through programs that encourage seniors to eat nutritious foods, exercise and socialize regularly, and focus on other lifestyle factors that increase life expectancy.

Loss Of Loved Ones

Bereavement can sometimes mimic the symptoms of depression, since most people feel sad for a time after they lose someone special. However, normal feelings of grief often come and go in waves that include moments of sadness interspersed with periods of joy and acceptance. Depression occurs when those feelings of sadness outweigh the good memories. Once again, this is a time when showering your loved one with attention is beneficial. He or she may also need to speak with a professional counselor to find positive ways to move forward.

Compassionate home caregivers can be wonderful sources of empathetic companionship for aging adults who have lost loved ones. Aging in place can present a few unique challenges for older adults. Some only require part-time assistance with exercise or meal preparation, while others are living with serious illnesses and benefit more significantly from receiving live-in care.

Feelings Of Worthlessness

Society sometimes forgets seniors need to feel valued. Your family may view your loved one as an important elder who still has many things to offer younger generations. Yet your loved one may find he or she feels less important as time goes on. Seniors who fail to pick up new hobbies or work after retirement are most likely to feel obsolete later on. Filling your loved one’s days with activities that keep him or her engaged and learning can help him or her feel important to others.

Fear Of Life Changes

Worries and stress tend to increase in the senior years. Seniors who worry about their health, finances, and personal relationships are at higher risk for developing depression. Encourage your loved one to talk about the things that keep him or her up at night. Finding solutions can ease anxiety and prevent your parent from feeling overwhelmed by all of the things that could happen in life.

If your senior loved one needs help managing an illness or assistance with daily tasks, make sure you choose a top-rated provider of elderly home care.