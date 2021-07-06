What conditions are most commonly misdiagnosed in seniors?

Sponsored - Though doctors do their best, family caregivers should know physicians occasionally misdiagnose certain medical conditions. If your senior loved one has one of these conditions, he or she has a higher risk of being improperly diagnosed by a doctor.

Heart Attacks

Heart attacks aren’t always characterized by crushing chest pain, especially in senior women. A heart attack may just feel like a little indigestion or cause a senior to seem to be a bit short of breath, so a doctor may not realize when a senior is having a heart attack.

Depression

This mental health condition is common among seniors, but it’s often confused with simple insomnia or anxiety. Without taking an extensive medical history, a doctor may not realize an individual senior’s symptoms are abnormal.

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease causes seniors to have difficulty digesting gluten, but the symptoms that frequently occur when gluten is eaten cause some doctors to misdiagnose aging adults with irritable bowel syndrome or even GERD.

Thyroid Conditions

The thyroid is a tiny gland, but it produces hormones that control important metabolic processes. Random symptoms like temperature fluctuations, tremors, and weight changes can all be caused by thyroid conditions, but doctors often assume there are other underlying causes.

Cancer

Cancer can be difficult for a doctor to diagnose if he or she doesn’t properly evaluate a senior and examine the individual’s medical history. Breast cancer, sarcomas, lymphoma, and melanomas are the most commonly misdiagnosed types of cancer because they often have varied or vague symptoms.

Strokes

When a stroke blocks blood flow for only a short amount of time, the symptoms can occur and subside too quickly for a doctor to observe. However, any vision difficulty, headache, facial paralysis, difficulty speaking, or lack of coordination is a sign for concern, even if it goes away quickly.

Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is commonly spread through tick bites, and it can lie dormant for years before suddenly causing fatigue, pain, and fever. A doctor may not suspect a senior has Lyme disease if the tick bite happened a long time ago.

Lyme disease is commonly spread through tick bites, and it can lie dormant for years before suddenly causing fatigue, pain, and fever. A doctor may not suspect a senior has Lyme disease if the tick bite happened a long time ago.