Ways to strengthen an aging adults’ self-confidence

Older adults commonly experience changes in general health, social activity, and family roles, which may affect their self-esteem. Losing spouses or friends may leave seniors feeling more vulnerable and alone. They may no longer feel needed or wanted. However, there are many strategies that can bolster an older adult’s self-worth.

Show Respect

Regardless of whether your loved one is diagnosed with dementia, physical incapacity, or bowel and bladder issues, he or she continues to deserve respect. Refrain from saying anything offensive or hurtful. Don’t treat your loved one like a child. Instead, display compassion, concern, and understanding.

Low self-confidence can result in mental, emotional, and physical challenges for aging adults.

Love Them

Make a point of ensuring your loved one feels special. Celebrate him or her on special occasions and holidays. Reassure your loved one with genuine affection and caring. If your parent reaches a point in his or her life when he or she can no longer care for him or herself, don’t make your loved one feel like a burden.

Seniors with low self-confidence may not be motivated to practice healthy lifestyle habits, which can result in serious illnesses that make it challenging to care for themselves on their own.

Listen

Value your loved one’s opinion. Listen to the viewpoint he or she takes, and let him or her know that what he or she says is important. Allow your loved one to feel confident enough to freely express his or her problems or difficulties to you.

Ask For Advice

Discuss your own difficulties and problems with your elderly family member and encourage him or her to provide some advice. Listen to your loved one’s words of wisdom and exhibit enough respect to implement his or her suggestions.

Make Time

Make a point of spending time with your loved one. This can help your parent feel like a vital member of the family and an important part of your life. Healthy relationships require time and attention, and quality time spent with an older adult creates a solid foundation for building his or her self-confidence, self-esteem, and self-respect.

When older adults feel good about themselves, they're more likely to enjoy the golden years and remain independent. Not every senior has the same care needs, which means they don't all need the same type of elder care.