Top 7 ways in-home care is beneficial for aging adults

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Home Care Assistance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about of Home Care Assistance visit homecareassistancecsprings.com/.

Living at home brings seniors a great deal of joy. Many older adults are choosing to age in place, and some need a helping hand to continue living at home safely and comfortably. Luckily, there is professional home care seniors can rely on. In-home care gives aging adults the ability to live at home while receiving care from family members and trained professional caregivers. Here are some of the major benefits seniors can gain from in-home care.

1. Medication Reminders

Taking multiple medications can be difficult for some seniors to handle and lead to confusion and irritation. An in-home caregiver can remind your loved one to take the right medications and dosages at the correct times. This aids in controlling health conditions while preventing harmful drug interactions.

2. Healthy Meal Prep

Proper nutrition is extremely important for seniors. What they eat has an impact on vision, memory, blood pressure, heart health, joints, and much more. An in-home caregiver can prepare healthy meals that appeal to your loved one and adhere to the doctor’s restrictions.

3. One-On-One Attention

Seniors often have to wait to receive the attention they need and deserve when staying in a nursing home, hospital, or other medical facility. However, home care services are delivered with the individual in mind. This allows a caregiver to devote all of his or her time to one person, ensuring your loved one’s needs always come first.

Many seniors prefer aging in place over moving to assisted living facilities. If your senior loved one needs assistance to remain safe and comfortable while living at home, reach out to Home Care Assistance, a leading Colorado Springs homecare services agency. Our dedicated in-home caregivers can assist with meal prep, bathing and grooming, exercise, medication reminders, and many other important tasks.

4. Assistance With Physical Activity

Aging adults need to stay mobile and active to maintain a healthy weight and stave off various age-related conditions. You can create personalized exercise routines for your loved one to do on a regular basis, and he or she can then perform those exercise routines with you, another family member, friends, or a professional caregiver in the comfort of home. This allows your loved one to work out at his or her own pace.

5. Specialized Care

Seniors are at risk for heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, strokes, and other serious health conditions. If your loved one needs help to prevent these kinds of issues or is recovering from an illness, he or she may need specialized care. One of the main benefits of in-home care is the ability to hire a caregiver who specializes in dementia, stroke recovery, diabetic care, and other issues many seniors face.

If your elderly loved one needs help maintaining a high quality of life while aging in place, reach out to Home Care Assistance, a trusted provider of elder care. Our caregivers provide transportation to and from medical appointments and social events, nutritious meal preparation, assistance with daily exercise, and help with everyday tasks like bathing, grooming, and light housekeeping.

6. Stronger Family Ties

Being near family is important for seniors. As they age, some of their friends move, while others pass away. Having social connections and companionship can prevent seniors from developing depression and other issues that impact their overall health. However, receiving care at home allows your loved one to stay closer to family and friends. Family members can be more involved with their loved one’s care if they live close to each other or in the same home.

7. Time Away For Family Caregivers

If you’re the primary caregiver for your loved one, it’s important to take time away to socialize with adults your own age. You’ll also need to set aside personal time to run errands and relax because you cannot properly care for your loved one if you don’t care for yourself. Using respite care allows you to take time for yourself while knowing your loved one is receiving high-quality care from a trained professional.

Respite care professionals can assist seniors with a wide array of daily tasks, offering family caregivers the chance to focus on other personal responsibilities or take a break to prevent burnout. Whether it’s for a few hours a day or a few days a week, respite care is the perfect solution for family caregivers who are feeling overwhelmed.

If your aging loved one needs occasional help with bathing, grooming, cooking, or other basic household tasks, or if you need time to attend to important personal matters, reach out to Home Care Assistance, a leading provider of live-in and respite care. Colorado Springs seniors can maintain their independence while living at home with the help of our reliable respite caregivers. Call Home Care Assistance today at (719) 249-1518 to learn about our high-quality in-home care services.

BY MARK SILVANIC