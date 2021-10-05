Tips for staving off dementia in aging adults

(WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Care Assistance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Care Assistance, visit homecareassistancecsprings.com

Dementia is a complex condition with numerous causes and risk factors. While it’s impossible for seniors to do anything about their age or family histories, they can significantly reduce their risk of dementia by focusing on controllable factors. The following are some essential components of a brain-healthy lifestyle. The more your aging loved one focuses on each area, the better the chances of maintaining his or her cognitive function.

Exercise Regularly

Physical activity maintains and creates the neural connections necessary for healthy brain function, and it also increases blood flow to the brain. Seniors can reduce their risk of dementia by half with regular physical exercise. Even a 10-minute walk a couple of times a day is a step in the right direction. Consult a doctor before starting any exercise regimen. If your loved one requires transportation to participate in fitness classes or needs help exercising at home, consider hiring a caregiver.

Be Social

The human brain doesn’t thrive in isolation, so you should encourage your loved one to develop and maintain a network of friends. Here are a few ways seniors can connect with others:

Volunteering

Taking group classes

Visiting local senior or community centers

Joining a church or civic club

Follow A Healthy Diet

Metabolic disorders can lead to inflammation and insulin resistance that interferes with the communication between brain cells. Maintaining healthy eating habits protects the brain and reduces the risk of diabetes and other metabolic disorders. Encourage your loved one to take the following steps:

Reduce sugar intake

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables

Avoid trans fats

Limit processed foods

Engage In Mental Stimulation

Encourage your loved one to engage in brain-stimulating exercises that require communication, organization, interaction, or multitasking. Some examples include:

Learning a new skill

Performing a familiar task in a different way

Doing memorization drills

Playing games or working puzzles

Get High-Quality Sleep

Adults should get seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Chronic sleep deprivation naturally slows thought processes and can negatively affect mood. Individuals who don’t get high-quality sleep also tend to have higher levels of a protein called beta-amyloid in their brains, which may contribute to plaque formation that can cause cognitive decline. The following tips can enhance your loved one’s quality of sleep:

Follow a regular sleep routine and schedule

Keep TV and other electronics out of the bedroom

Limit napping

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can interfere with nerve cell growth and shrink areas of the brain associated with memory formation. Stress management techniques can protect the brain and reduce your loved one’s risk of developing dementia. Encourage your loved one to try the following techniques:

Engage in a relaxing activity

Laugh often

Practice meditation and focused breathing exercises

