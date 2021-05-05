Tips for Reducing Your Caregiving Load

(MandicJovan | Mediteraneo - stock.adobe.com)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Care Assistance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Care Assistance, visit homecareassistancecsprings.com

The amount of time you put into caring for a senior parent, the financial contributions you make, and the reduced attention you pay to your own needs could become a burden and lead to negative emotions like regret and anger. As a family caregiver, you need to find ways to address the negative aspects of caregiving instead of focusing solely on its benefits. Below are some tips you can use to lower your caregiver burden and strengthen your relationship with your loved one.

Socialize

Being around family and friends and discussing topics that don’t include caregiving can be refreshing and ease your mind. You get to focus on fun topics, such as current events, music, television, fashion, social media, and more. While discussing these things or participating in exciting adventures and social activities, your mind and body can relax, regroup, and de-stress. It’s also beneficial to take a weekend trip or extended vacation with your spouse, friends, and others, giving you more time to unwind and have fun. Anytime you feel overwhelmed, plan a social outing or extended getaway to reduce your caregiving burden.

Develop A Consistent Schedule

Most caregivers feel exhausted due to inconsistency and lack of help. Instead of taking on tasks without any direction, plan your activities and duties to make your days less chaotic. Another way to alleviate the burden of caregiving-related tasks is to ask your siblings to step in and help. Even if other family members only take on two or three tasks each week, it could give you some time to rest or work on a fun activity. Keeping people involved also requires a consistent schedule. Create a calendar and allow your siblings to choose duties they can take on each week. The more consistent the plan is, the less burdensome caregiving may be.

Continue Working On Personal Goals

Many caregivers take time off from work or stop working altogether. Others postpone goals and focus solely on their loved ones. Pushing your personal goals to the side can make caregiving a burden and lead to feelings of resentment and anger. Continue seeking a promotion, opening a business, volunteering, or whatever your aspirations may be. Taking time off each day or week allows you to focus on these commitments.

Hire A Professional Caregiver

An in-home caregiver can help with your workload and make the role less stressful. A professional caregiver can come in and assist with your loved one’s medication management, meal preparation, household chores, personal grooming, and stimulating activities.

In-home caregivers can often provide specialized types of care. For example, caring for a senior with dementia could be more stressful because your loved one cannot remember how to perform essential duties and relies on you more. However, hiring an in-home caregiver with experience in dementia care could minimize your burden without compromising your loved one’s health and safety.

