4 entertaining memory-boosting activities for older adults

Even if dementia or other cognitive conditions aren’t part of the equation, older adults and their caregivers are often concerned about memory-related issues. Although some memory loss is inevitable with age, there are ways to slow it down. Fortunately, there are fun, easy ways seniors can boost their memory. Keep reading to discover some entertaining things you can encourage your senior loved one to do to enhance his or her cognitive skills and memory-related capabilities.

1. Use Rosemary

A 2013 UK study demonstrated the power of rosemary to boost memory and alertness. The study, conducted at Northumbria University, showed inhaling rosemary boosts long-term memory by 60 to 75 percent. Researchers advise inhaling rosemary can help people remember tasks such as taking medication and sending birthday cards on time. An active compound in rosemary raises the level of acetylcholine, a brain chemical required for learning and memory.

If your loved one is experiencing memory loss, he or she can still live at home safely and comfortably with the assistance of a home caregiver.

2. Play Brain Training Games

Just as vigorous activity strengthens the body, working the mind keeps the brain fit. Brain training programs aid in fine-tuning concentration, memory, alertness, and problem-solving abilities. They also elevate mood. A 2013 Stanford University study found using Lumosity, an app featuring a huge variety of brain training games, increased cognitive ability in those who had received chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. Research shows following chemotherapy, people can experience cognitive impairment for years. After three months of playing Lumosity games four times weekly, subjects showed better processing speed, word-finding ability, and organizational skills.

A professional caregiver can be a wonderful game-playing companion for your loved one.

3. Listen To SPARK Memories Radio

Designed for iOS and Android mobile devices, SPARK Memories Radio is a groundbreaking music-streaming app that promotes brain function. Research shows impaired brain areas can regenerate by using music to stimulate fond memories. When seniors listen to songs from their youth, they enjoy better cognitive function, emotional health, and social engagement. Scientists at George Mason University asked people with dementia to sing favorite old-time songs regularly for four months. Subsequent tests showed progress in recollection and learning capacity.

4. Make Acronyms

Acronyms are words created by combining the first letters of several words. Here are two examples:

· ROY G. BIV – helps people remember the colors of the light spectrum: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet

· RICE – helps in recalling how to treat a sprain: Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation

Here are two sample scenarios that illustrate how you and your loved one can create acronyms to boost memory:

· While running an errand, you can make a mental list by creating an acronym. If you’re buying milk, oatmeal, rice, and eggs, take the first letter of each food item to make a new word. Your acronym could be “MORE.”

· If your loved one has a physical therapy appointment for an initial evaluation and needs to remember what to bring, use “PRIM” to remember prescription, referral, insurance card, and MRI report.

Professional caregivers with training in methods of cognitive stimulation can be a wonderful source of support for seniors.