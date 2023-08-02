Local business provides support for Colorado Springs students

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Heuberger Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Heuberger Subaru, visit https://www.bestbuysubaru.com/.

In a recent announcement, Heuberger Subaru pledged continued support to make a difference in the lives of students in Colorado Springs by “adopting” or providing teachers with much needed funding to select which supplies would make the biggest impact in their classrooms. In partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. and AdoptAClassroom.org, Heuberger Subaru adopted 25 classrooms at West Elementary School as part of the national Subaru Loves Learning® initiative.

Heuberger Subaru believes that all students deserve an equal and fair opportunity at a quality education. Throughout the month of August, Heuberger Subaru and more than 630 participating Subaru retailers nationwide will provide high-need schools with funding for school supplies and resources to help their students thrive in the classroom. Since 2021, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 470,000 students nationwide and are proud to be the largest corporate supporter of AdoptAClassroom.org. In addition to funding, Heuberger Subaru will also conduct a school supply drive as well as organize some special events to motivate and celebrate the faculty and staff of West Elementary.

In 92% of classrooms across the country, there are students whose families cannot afford to purchase any school supplies for their children, according to AdoptAClassroom.org. With support from Heuberger Subaru as part of the Subaru mission to be More Than a Car Company®, students in Colorado Springs will have access to the tools and resources they need to be successful.

About Heuberger Subaru

Heuberger Subaru has been in operation since 1970 in Colorado Springs. They are an independent Subaru dealer serving Colorado Springs only, rather than dividing their efforts amongst many stores. They live in this community and care about it. In addition to fulfilling a commitment to customers with competitive pricing and excellent service, they are also committed to improving and supporting Colorado Springs directly through community events, sponsorships and philanthropy. Visit their website here: https://www.bestbuysubaru.com/