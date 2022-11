Advantages of real Christmas trees and where to get them

Advantages of real Christmas trees and where to get them

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Heidrich’s Colorado Tree Farm Nursery, visit http://www.coloradotreefarmnursery.com/.

Some things to consider when picking out a real Christmas tree. Watch this 11 Connects video to find out the advantages and where to buy them.