Huge Summer Furniture Sale!

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Gornick Furniture and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Gornick Furniture, visit http://gornicksfurniture.com/.

As the summer heats up, come cool off inside the beautiful showroom at Gornick Furniture on Northern Avenue in Pueblo. All the elegance and classic styles await you in this “Summer Store Wide Sale”! It’s a tradition this family owned business loves to host—the best prices for their customers on the finest selection around.

You’ll find the comfort and luxury bedroom sets Gornick is known for.. plus the sleek, contemporary dining room displays. Bradington Young, Highland House, Nichols and Stone.. just a few of the many high quality furniture lines Gornick offers its customers.

Whether you wish to transform your living room into an elegant family style, or simply want to add some classic accessories to freshen the look.. Gornick Furniture has want you’re looking for.. and much more. A family owned business since 1946.. it’s where to shop for fine quality home furnishings.. Gornick Furniture.