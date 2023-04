A new resource for hard surface flooring needs in Colorado Springs has opened

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Floor & Decor and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Floor & Decor, visit flooranddecor.com.

A new resource has opened in Colorado Springs to help people with their hard surface flooring needs. Watch this 11 Connects to learn more about what they offer and where they are located.