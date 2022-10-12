First Alliance Credit Union Wins National Award for Branch Design

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Alliance Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Alliance Credit Union, visit https://www.firstalliancecu.com/.

First Alliance Credit Unions’ commitment to innovation and member experience was recognized by the Credit Union National Association at their September conference in Las Vegas. There, they received a national award for Excellence in Operations and Member Experience, with an award for innovative branch design. Only five credit unions were recognized with this prestigious national recognition for an outstanding approach to member service.

First Alliance won the award thanks to their Advisor Supported Kiosks branch model, which first debuted at their Commerce Drive branch in NW Rochester in 2020. The kiosks are now installed in almost every branch lobby and drive-through station for the credit union.

“We wanted to focus more on having meaningful interactions with our members instead of focusing on the transaction,” Danielle Sommerfeldt, First Alliance’s Member Experience Manager, said.

Over the past few years, First Alliance had noticed that their members were starting to favor doing their banking through the credit union’s online banking platform or mobile app. They could see that members increasingly wanted to take charge of their own transactions and embracing self-service.

“We needed to shift our business model to keep up with our members’ evolving expectations,” Sommerfeldt said.

Thanks to the installation of the kiosks, members have more control over their transactions, whether it’s depositing checks, withdrawing cash or even making a payment on their loans, while still providing access to credit union staff at the touch of a button. This gives members more time to enjoy doing things with their money instead of managing it. It also lets the First Alliance Member Experience Advisors help members with more complex financial needs, giving First Alliance members a more meaningful relationship with their credit union.

About First Alliance Credit Union

First Alliance Credit Union is the original credit union in Rochester, Minnesota, founded in 1932 by Rochester firefighters and a school teacher. Membership is open to everyone who lives, works, worships, owns a business or attends school in Olmsted, Winona, Wabasha, Dodge and Goodhue counties.